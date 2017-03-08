Datsun India has announced a special offer to mark this year's International Women's Day on March 8. As part of its efforts to reach out to working people and help them realise the dream of owning a car, the company is offering a special benefit of Rs 8,000 on purchase of a Datsun redi-GO.

Also Read: Suzuki's all-new 2017 Swift breaks cover; coming to India early next year

Datsun India has rolled out a special online campaign, #DrivenByHer, to celebrate contemporary women, challenge existing mindsets towards women drivers in society, and encourage and support them. On Datsun Facebook and Twitter pages you will see men sharing their stories about the women who drive them.

"On International Women's Day we are proud to launch Datsun #DrivenByHer campaign to celebrate the spirit of womanhood and their achievements. Additionally, Datsun is offering a special benefit for women customers who choose to buy a redi-GO. With more women driving and buying cars in India, Datsun believes in being a facilitator to empower women with the added power of individual mobility," said Satinder Singh Bajwa, VP sales, network and customer relations, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

The special redi-GO benefit offer will be applicable on March 8, and can be availed at all Nissan and Datsun dealership centres across India.

Launched in June, the redi-GO is built on the same CMF-A platform as that of the Renault Kwid and comes powered by a 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 53bhp and a peak torque of 72Nm. The redi-Go claims to return a fuel efficiency of 25.17kmpl. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.