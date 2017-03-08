International Women's Day 2017 falls on Wednesday. It celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, and this year's theme is "Be Bold for Change" (#BeBoldForChange), a call to build a working world - a more inclusive and gender-equal world.

Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8, but the pledge for gender equality, which happens to be Women's Day 2016 theme, is still a far cry with crime and discrimination against women still rampant across the globe. The world surely needs to put concerted effort to achieve this goal.

As part of International Women's Day 2017 celebration, we bring you 10 best Apps that will help women in their everyday life. Here are the apps you should have on your smartphone:

1) Medisafe Meds & Pill Reminder: Some may think forgetting to take medicines, including birth control pills, is not a big deal but it can lead to health complications and unwanted situations. This is why Medisafe app comes handy, as it keeps track of blood pressure, glucose and other measurements besides reminding you to take your medicine, supplements and vitamins.

2) Circle of 6: It's a safety app that lets you choose up to 6 trusted friends to add to your circle. When you are in trouble and need help, you can use the app to send your circle a pre-programmed SMS alert message, with your exact location. You can also call two pre-programmed national hotlines or a local emergency number of your choice in times of critical situations.

3) Stylebook: You may feel like you have no dress to wear to an event despite your closet full of clothes. This app can be of help in such situation as it allows you to arrange your outfits with your preference, size etc with pictures.

4) Period Tracker: This app keeps track of your menstrual cycles with Period Calendar, helping both women looking to conceive and those trying to birth control. It tracks your periods, cycles, ovulation and the chance of conception. Period Tracker also tells you if you are having irregular periods and tracks your chance of pregnancy every day.

5) MyFitnessPal: It is a free smartphone app that tracks diet and exercise to ensure that the user has enough caloric intake and nutrients. If you want to lose weight, tone up, get healthy, change your habits, or start a new diet, this app covers all.

6) Cab4me: This app based around Google Maps helps you find a cab even when you are going. It can come handy when you are in distress and need help. The app will pick up your location when you tab it and pull up a list of all the cab companies in vicinity.

7) Simply Yoga: It is a yoga instructor app with a 20, 40 and 60-minute yoga routine that step you through each pose. The user can choose workout length and practice yoga in the comfort one's home.

8) My SafetiPin: It is a safety app for women designed for personal safety with features such as GPS tracking, emergency contact numbers, directions to safest route etc. It can check if you have entered an unsafe location, and you can alert your friends or family and let them track you.

9) iBody: This app will help anybody. It tracks your jogging, travel, blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, body fat index and the number of calories you have burned. It helps you follow a better fitness regime.

10) Raksha - Women Safety Alert: Developed by team BharatSewa, a Non-Profit Organisation (NGO), this safety app for women is equipped with a button that will alert your near and dear ones and let them know your location in times of distress. You can select the contacts, which will be able to see your location. Even if the app is switched off and isn't running, alerts can be sent by pressing the volume key for three seconds.