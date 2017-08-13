To mark International Left-Handers Day on August 13, here are some interesting facts about the lefties.

Only 10-12% of the world's population is left-handed. Men are more likely to be left-handed compared to women.

According to a study done by St. Lawrence University in New York, left handed population have high IQ percentage (more than 140) compared to the right-handers. Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin and Charles Darwin were all left-handed.

Lefties were associated with witchcraft in times of yore. The word sinister comes from the Latin word 'sinestra' which means left, evil or unlucky.

There is a way to know whether a baby will turn out to be a leftie. According to BBC, a research team from Belfast's Queen's University, the thumb 10-week-old foetus prefers to suck is the hand he/she will favour for the rest of his/her life.



Lefties are also called south paws. The term comes from baseball to refer to a left-handed pitcher.

According to a research by Dr Nick Cherbuin of Australian National University, left-handers outperform the right-handers at tasks that require a lot of stimuli or information.