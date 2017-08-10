Today is International Bio-diesel Day. Every year, August 10th is celebrated with an aim to turn the focus to non-fossil fuels.

The day also honours the research experiments by Sir Rudolf Diesel who ran an engine with peanut oil in the year of 1893.

He had also predicted that in future, fossil fuels would be replaced with vegetable oil.

What is biodiesel?

Biodiesel is an alternative fuel which can be used in place of fossil fuels.

It is manufactured from vegetable oils, recycled grease, algae, and animal fat.

Watch the video below:

Here are 5 facts about biodiesel you should know:

Biodiesel is non-toxic and biodegradable. It is a renewable fuel which can be produced locally. Biodiesel can be used in diesel engines with little or no modification. While burning, it emits 60 % less carbon dioxide. Biodiesel produces energy i.e., approx. 90 % of the energy produced by petroleum diesel.

Here's 5 reasons why is biodiesel better than diesel:

Nitrogen oxides are air pollutants that increases the risk of respiratory disease symptoms and decreases lung functionality. The level of nitrogen oxides from petrol cars have decreased by around 96 %, while the level of the pollutant released by the diesel cars has not decreased in last 10 yrs. As per the WHO, emissions from diesel cars produce more toxic nitrogen dioxide that causes cancer. According to the UK government, nitrogen oxides in the air reportedly kill 23,500 people a year in the country. Diesel fuel contains more energy per litre than petrol.

So, are you up for Biodiesel?