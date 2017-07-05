Infosys will be giving a salary hike to its approximately 2 lakh employees, but there is not much to cheer about for the workforce for two reasons: the Bengaluru-based company won't be paying arrears for the April-June period since the hike will be effective from July 1 and the rate of increase at 5-11 percent on an average is lower than last year.

The company had 2,00,364 employees as of March 31, 2017, according to regulatory filings.

The hike will be a tad higher for top performers, in the range of 9-11 percent, Moneycontrol.com reported, citing news agency Cogencis.

Last year, Infosys had announced a hike in the range of 6-12 percent, with onsite staff getting 1 percent pay increase on an average, lower than 2 percent in 2015.

