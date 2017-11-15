When we think of a budget-friendly brand for premium smartphones in India, the list mostly includes brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus and alike. But there's one other name that has been out of focus despite its humble presence in India since August.

Hong Kong-based Infinix Mobile aspires to be a brand for the young generation, and it is backing up the claim with its line of affordable premium smartphones. At an event held at FIVE Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Infinix Mobile launched two new smartphones – Zero 5 and Zero 5 Pro – as its flagships for this year.

Keeping in mind the busy usage patterns of the young generation, Infinix Zero 5 series comes with 6GB RAM and complies with any photography needs with the inclusion of capable dual cameras. The Zero 5 series is also one of the very few devices to offer 6GB RAM in smartphones priced under Rs 20,000, making them irresistible for power users.

Infinix Zero 5 is priced at Rs 17,999, and it comes with 64GB RAM, whereas the Zero 5 Pro with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. The Zero 5 smartphone is listed on Flipkart, where it will be sold exclusively November 22 onwards. There's no word on the Zero 5 Pro, but the difference in storage can easily be overcome with the microSD card support up to 128GB in both phones.

In terms of specifications, the Zero 5 smartphone comes with a 5.98-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3. Unlike the trending Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Infinix is sticking to the old-school design, which makes the new phone quite large.

Under the hood, it is powered by an Helio P25 chipset, which paired with 6GB RAM can guarantee seamless performance. The handset runs Android Nougat-based XOS 3.0. There's also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE support, USB Type-C to charge a 4,350 battery with fast charging capability.

The main highlight of the phone, its camera sports a dual-lens setup at the back. It features 12MP primary Sony IMX386 sensor and f/2.0 aperture paired with a 13MP telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture and 2x optical zoom. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera with a dedicated LED flash. The company is claiming the Zero 5 can deliver a DSLR-like experience, but we'd like to keep an open mind considering we've seen smartphones with similar setup fail to live up to the expectations.

Is Infinix the new flagship killer? Based on the specs on paper, we would agree, but not everything that shines is gold. Keep an eye out for our review of the Infinix smartphones to give you a better perspective on the brand's reliability and the smartphone's worth.