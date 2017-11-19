All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF), which is organised by Indywood Film Carnival, is set to showcase over 25 short films from various languages and countries as part of the short film competition segment.

ALIIFF is considered as one of India's premier film festivals and its third edition is being held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad between December 1 and 4. Here are the short movies that will be screened at the film festival and the details. Scroll down to see them below:

1 Film: Bitch boy

Director: Måns Berthas

Runtime: 15 minutes

Language: Swedish

Cast: Manne Gidlund, Lo Kauppi, Lena Strömdahl

Bitch Boy Synopsis: Lukas, a young dedicated metal head, is visiting his recently departed grandfather at the hospital. Despite the bloodline, he doesn't want the old man to be buried in the family grave. Dark secrets come to light, and when opportunity comes, he seeks revenge.

2 Film: Black In White

Director: Valter Sousa Rege

Runtime: 15 minutes

Language: Portuguese

Cast: Marcos Oliveira, Maria Boop, Carolina Holanda, Taiguara Nazareth

Black In White Synopsis: Roberto Carlos, 20, black, closed his day at work and runs to the bus stop, in front of the mall where he works. Distracted, he is approached violently by two policemen who handcuff him and throw him inside the car under accusations of theft, from a purse belonging to Isabella, who owns a restaurant. Isabella accuses him of robbery, Roberto Carlos, in his version, declares himself innocent, meanwhile, Delegate Patricia seeks the evidence of the accusations. The next morning, with the images of the security cameras, Roberto is not to blame. And to Isabella's surprise, the boy is white. The complaint is withdrawn, but Roberto decides to issue an incident report against Isabella and the police.

3 Film: Building No.13

Director: Amir Gholami

Runtime: 11 minutes

Language: English

Cast: Fereydoon ansari

Building No.13 Synopsis: The movie is the story of human life in the sewage systems in which people from upper floors make their social environment dirty

4 Film: Calamity

Director: Maxime Feyers, Séverine De Streyker

Runtime: 20 minutes

Language: French

Cast: Ingrid Heiderscheidt, François Maquet, Jean-Michel Balthazar, Bastien Ughetto, Judith Williquet, Arthur Marbaix

Calamity Synopsis: France meets her son's girlfriend for the first time. She loses control... What culminates next shapes the rest of the film.

5 Film: Chudala

Director: Maaria Sayed

Runtime: 14 minutes

Language: Hindi, Urdu

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Sanghmitra Hitaishi

Chudala Synopsis: 'Chudala,' is an intimate exploration of a father-daughter relationship in a rapidly developing India. Based on an Indian mythological story of a woman turning into a man inorder to seem significant to her family, this film tells the story of a lower middle class Muslim girl Rukhsana who returns to her house as Rehan- a man and is haunted by the memories of her life as a woman.

6 Film: Everyday

Director: Philippe ORREINDY

Runtime: 14 minutes

Language: French

Cast: Aurélia PETIT,Stanislas STANIC, Geneviève ROBIN, Emmanuelle COUSIN, Bahadir CANIOGLU

Everyday Synopsis: Françoise is a company director. She is under the perverse psychological influence of her superior. But is it real or is it an hallucination caused by her anguish?

7 Film: It comes from the Heavens

Director: Odren Romero

Runtime: 20 minutes

Language: Spanish

Cast: Camila Arteche, Carlos Rafael Sanchez Vazquez, Enrique Molina, Marlon Casas Porto

It comes from the Heavens Synopsis: In a place where the eyes of God were the only witnesses. Angel a ten year old boy lives with his pregnant mother, his stepfather and grandfather, alone and surrounded by pigs. Angel's bad behavior at school, her grandfather prostrate in a chair, her husband's strong work and her advanced state of pregnancy make Angel's mother not see what is happening beneath the vault of her sky.

8 Film: Keep going

Director: Lin, Ya-yu

Runtime: 21 minutes

Language: Chinese

Cast: WANG,CHENG-WEI, WU,CHIH-HSUAN, LI,PO-HSUAN

Keep going: Synopsis: SHAN, who is in 2nd Grade of Junior high school, and JIA, who is in 3rd grade of elementary school. They are brothers who love baseball games. PEI-LIN, SHAN's crush girl, is going to move away recently. Therefore, before her departure, they made a promise of exchanging their favorite signed baseballs. In the meanwhile, JIA is on a field trip at the Metropolitan Park, but unluckily lost his brother's QiaQia signed ball.

For his crime, JIA encourages his disheartened brother to search the ball with him at the faraway park. In the morning of the next day, they ride on a bike and begin the operation. Yet they have to arrive at school around sunset. Although there are many bloopers along on the road, SHAN still tries to reach their goal, like what he told to JIA ---"Keep going and we'll be there."

9 Film: Kill off

Director: Genevieve Clay-Smith

Runtime: 16 minutes

Language: English

Cast: Jamie Brewer, Abbey Earl, Mandela Mathia

Kill off Synopsis: American Horror Story's Jamie Brewer stars as Sonja, a woman with an intellectual disability who forms an unlikely friendship with a Sudanese refugee through their mutual love of KRUMP.

10 Film: Limit

Director: Javad Daraei

Runtime: 9 minutes

Language: Persian

Cast: Davod Moeini Kiya, Karim Gholi Zade, Hakha Bazargan, Farhad Ghotbi, Bardiya Hoshangi, Mahdis Hashemi, Nava Moslemi, Mehri Majd

Limit Synopsis: Someone in a quiet area asked help from the people who he sees till someone enters the house and suddenly...

11 Film: Mary Mother

Director: Sadam Wahidi

Runtime: 19 minutes

Language: Afghan Persian

Mary Mother Synopsis: Mary along with her two daughters live in a remote village of Afghanistan, the only son and young man of her family is serving for military in Kunduz province. One day she hears the news of fall of Kunduz province to the hand of Taliban on radio, since the authorities have no news of her son, she decides to start her own journey to Kunduz to find her son.

12 Film: Maya

Director: Ani. I. V. Sasi

Runtime: 11 minutes 20 seconds

Language: Tamil

Cast: Ashok Selvan, Priya Anand

Maya Synopsis: A screen writer's contemplation on how to go about writing his next script. Tortured by the pressure of his successful first film, a young screenwriter struggles to come up with his next. Confused over whether he should write for himself or the industry, drawing from reality or fiction, he lines up his half-baked ideas in the confines of his lonely home.

13 Film: Me (asmad)

Director: Prabhjit Dhamija

Runtime: 29 minutes 57 seconds

Language: English, Hindi, Other

Cast: Anikait Malhotra, Edha Singla, Balwant Gurunay

Me (asmad) Synopsis: In a slow paced himalayan village in India, a young boy goes through a guilt-led state due to an incident for which he feels responsible. In the course of events the film enquires into the idea of 'me', thoughts, actions, suffering, and the degree of man's free-will.

14 Film: Memory Hospital

Director: Pedro Paulo de Andrade

Runtime: 18 minutes

Language: Portuguese

Cast: Adriana Guerra, Antoniela Canto, Cris Tomiossi, Daniel Volpi, Gabriela Cerqueira

Memory Hospital Synopsis: A night at an unusual hospital reveals secrets, sorrows and memories.

15 Film: My friend Naim

Director: José Luis López Ortiz

Runtime: 12 minutes

Language: Spanish

Cast: Candela Moreno, Roland Fosso, Jesus Puchol

My friend Naim Synopsis: Alba an 8 year old girl who lives alone with her father, comes out one night to throw away the garbage. In a dark alley, next to the containers, she meets Naim, a South African immigrant. Two different worlds will come into contact to show that... Has friendship no age, color or borders? In the Universe we are all connected; but sometimes capriciously.

16 Film: Numbness

Director: Milad jarmooz

Runtime: 13 minutes

Language: Persian

Cast: Shamila tabesh, Iman nazifi, Leili ghorbani, Zahra fadaee, Nafiseh tabatabaee, Mehdi heidari

Numbness Synopsis: The story of a women accused of infidelity on the day after her wedding.

17 Film: Refraction

Director: Mirko Grillini

Runtime: 18 minutes

Language: Bengali, English

Cast: Heath Bergersen, Kaushik Das, Paul Seipel,

Refraction Synopsis: An Indigenous Australian man finds a connection with his past in a chance encounter with a foreigner who has nothing to lose.

18 Film: Rice Ball

Director: Yusuke Oishi

Runtime: 15 minutes

Language: Japanese

Cast: Hideo Kurihara, Yusuke Oishi

Rice Ball Synopsis: A father and a son return from the crematory. The rice ball made by the father was round and too big, and it was different from the mother's rice ball flavor. But the son finished eating the first one and reached out for the second one.

19 Film: Take the reins

Director: Emma Barrett

Runtime: 17 minutes

Language: English

Cast: David Marciano, Barbara Williams, Tonya Cornelisse, Sierra Heuermann, Bert Rotundo

Take the reins Synopsis: When Sierra re-enters the world of the "mentally stable" and falls in love with her best friend, she thinks she's finally found acceptance for who she is. But when her family and teacher reject her, she discovers the cost of being herself versus being what others want her to be.

20 Film: The Whole World

Director: Julián Quintanilla

Runtime in Minutes : 30 minutes

Language : Spanish

Loles León, Cándido Gómez,Julián Quintanilla, Eric Francés

The Whole World Synopsis: "As he does every year, Julián visits his dead mother in the village cemetery. She appears to him and they make plans... more or less 'together': she devises them and he obeys. But this year, Julián is going to get a very special request from his mother that will surprise... the whole world".

21 Film: Unnatural Selection

Director: Geneviève Delouche

Runtime: 15 minutes

Language: French

Cast: Pamela Ravassard, Salim Fontaine, Garlan Le Martelot, Aymeric Cormerais

Unnatural Selection Synopsis: Late for work, Julie, 35, gets harassed in the street by Karim, 25. Finally arrived in the company she works for, Julie discovers that the candidate with whom she must hold a job interview is none other than Karim. Determined to take revenge, she will show him what unnatural selection is...

22 Film: Vision

Director: Soheil Amirsharifi

Runtime: 15 minutes

Language: Persian

Cast: Sonia Sanjari, Sajjad Tabesh

Vision Synopsis: A girl is waiting for her boyfriend who is an installer of CCTV cameras. Her boyfriend is watching her via cameras when a boy starts flirting with her. The installer who knows some secrets about the boy because of having observed him in the past, asks the girl by the phone to threaten him with revealing his secrets. The girl obeys but feels guilty soon after.

23 Film: And Though The Music Ended, We Danced On Through The Night

Director: Nick Pollack

Duration: 30 minutes

Cast: Debra Lawrance, Tom E. Lewis, Emily Gruhl, Tom Carney, Dom Russell

And Though The Music Ended, We Danced On Through The Night Synopsis: The lives of three disparate people, each dealing with a loss — a grieving mother, a man with early stage Alzheimer's & a lonely nurse — intersect through one tragic moment. The film examines how culturally we maintain a connection to our pasts, and the role technology plays in that.

24 Mashhad

Mashhad Synopsis: The movie talks to the audience from different realms; of longing, the ravages of war, healing power that Mother Nature bestows, and the bond of love that allows people to overcome all obstacles. Nadia, a working mother and a single parent, struggles to raise her daughter Fathima who was born without eyesight. As she moves on with her life that was torn apart by war unaware of the fact that Nature has its own ways of healing, a surprise awaits her.