The four-day Indywood Film Carnival is all set to kick off its third edition at Ramoji Film City from December 1.

The carnival will be inaugurated by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav present at Princess Hall on December 1 at 6 pm.

The carnival is expected to draw 50,000 footfalls, 5,000 trade delegates, 500-plus investors, 300 exhibitors and 2,500-plus talents from across the country.

UAE-based NRI industrialist Sohan Roy spearheads Project Indywood, which is being promoted by 2,000 Indian billionaires and corporates.

Roy, who is also chairman and CEO of UAE-based Aries Group, aims at initiating 10,000 new 4K projection multiplex screens, 1 lakh 2K/4K projection home cinemas and 8K/4Kfilm studios, 100 animation/VFX studios and film schools conforming to international standards in India.

The inauguration of Billionaires Club will be the highlight of the film carnival. More than 50 billionaires of Indian origin and over 500 investors from across the globe will attend the inauguration.

The other programs of the carnival are: All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF), Indywood Film Market (IFM), Indywood Talent Hunt (ITH) and Indywood Excellence Awards.

ALIIFF will screen 115-plus movies from 50 countries. The third edition of ALIIFF has received over 1,000 submissions from over 80 countries. Among this, at least 115 have been shortlisted for screening in six competition and at least eight non-competition categories.

Renowned filmmaker and Padma Bhushan recipient Shyam Benegal will chair the event as festival director. ALIIFF 2017 will also showcase a retrospective of Shyam Benegal as a tribute to the master filmmaker.

Another highlight will be the trilogy of 11-time Palanca Award Winner Filipino Director Jun Robles Lana. ALIIFF will also have a special section dedicated to animation and environmental movies this year.

Indywood Film Market will provide a platform for filmmakers, producers, investors, technology developers and the industry stakeholders. The platform will act as an epicentre for Indian films for the global domain.

The carnival attracts the cream of young talents to Ramoji Film city, opening up a talent hunt event where students from colleges across the country can showcase their skills.

Noted filmstars and leading technicians from the country and abroad have announced their willingness to attend the carnival.