Madhur Bhandarkar's latest release Indu Sarkar has been hit by piracy as the full movie has been leaked online. Several torrent sites have made the movie available for users to watch online or download for free.

Starring Kirti Kulhari among others, Indu Sarkar is a political drama, based on the true events during the Emergency in India in 1975. Just within two days of its release, the full movie has been leaked online.

While the quality of the print is pretty average in some sites, some others are offering HD quality print. Keywords like "indu sarkar full movie watch online", "indu sarkar full movie free download", "indu sarkar full movie hd download" have been highly searched on Google, making it apparent that a lot of people are looking to watch the pirated version of the film.

People are even sharing the pirated links of Indu Sarkar on social media. While some are sharing just for others to watch the full movie online, some others are tagging Bhandarkar to alert on the leak.

Directed by Bhandarkar, Indu Sarkar has had a slow start at the box office, and the leak will affect its collection badly. Piracy has been a major issue in Bollywood, causing huge losses for the producers.

Although stringent steps are being taken to curb the menace, almost every movie gets leaked just after few hours of the release. Some movies even become available on internet before their official release.