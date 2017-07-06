The controversy surrounding Indu Sarkar has now reached a new level after a Congress leader announced a prize of Rs 1 lakh to whoever throws black ink on the face of director Madhur Bhandarkar.

Every Friday, at least 2 or 3 films will be released in theatres in India. A lot of hard work and research goes into the making of these movies. But often filmmakers receive threats and warnings when they try to touch a sensitive subject. We have seen movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Udta Punjab, PK etc face problems in the recent past. Indu Sarkar is the latest to come under the scanner.

Indu Sarkar directed by award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is a set during the dark era of Indian democracy – the Emergency period. Ever since the release of its trailer, there have been many objections raised by members of the Congress who demanded the movie be shown to them first while some sought its ban even without watching it.

Haseeb Ahmad, a Congress leader from Allahabad, has a gone a step ahead and expressed his displeasure at the movie in a different way. He has released a poster which promises to pay Rs 1 lakh to whoever puts black ink on Madhur Bhandarkar's face. The poster also features the faces of Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, and Madhur Bhandarkar.

While many are for freedom of speech and expression, movies based on historical facts often face flak if they upset any particular political party. However, this is not the first time when a movie or individual faced backlash for expressing an opinion. A recent example is Sonu Nigam.

On April 16, the singer had expressed his anger against forced Azaan. Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, the vice president of West Bengal Minority United Council, held a press conference to condemn the singer. He also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for shaving his (Madhur Bhandarkar) head and parading him around the country.