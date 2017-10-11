Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has vowed to give back to the next generation in his new role as a Laureus Ambassador. The left-hander was announced today (October 11) as the newest member of the Laureus Family at an event in Mumbai where he saw first-hand the work being done to improve the lives of young people through sport.

"It's an honour for me to join the Laureus Family here in India and to find out first-hand the great work being done to help young people overcome challenges in their lives. I'm a firm believer in the power of sport and its incredible ability to change lives, it changed mine and I'm looking forward to helping Laureus in their goal to improve many more in the future," Yuvraj said.

35-year-old Yuvraj, who is not part of the Indian team at the moment, has overcome adversity off the field of play. In 2011, he was faced with his greatest ever challenge when he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left lung.

After undergoing chemotherapy treatment for his illness, Yuvraj made his international comeback in a Twenty20 match in September 2012 against New Zealand. Yuvraj was part of India's 2011 World Cup winning squad.

Yuvraj becomes Laureus' first Indian ambassador and joins a host of cricket legends in the Laureus Family, including Indian Academy Members Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Kapil Dev.

Yuvraj was welcomed to the Laureus Family at an event in Mumbai at which Laureus Sport for Good announced an increase in its support for sport for development organisations in the country.

Batting legend and Laureus Academy Member Rahul Dravid, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Yuvraj to the team. Knowing him as both a cricketer and person, I understand how passionately he believes in the power of sport and how determined he is to give back to those in need. I'm looking forward to working with Yuvraj once again, this time using sport to help young people overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage."