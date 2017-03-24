Rural electrification
There is light at the end of the tunnel for Indian villages after all! Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of bringing electricity to all villages in the country by 2019 could be fulfilled well before the deadline. So far, two out of every three un-electrified villages in the country have been "empowered," much ahead of the set deadline.

Earlier, in reference to PM Modi's pledge in 2015 to electrify the villages by 2018 in 1,000 days, Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the work was going on in full swing.

People like Ashish Kumar Dwivedi have taken to social media to thank the PM for bringing electricity to his village which had been dark since 1947.

Here's what has been implemented before the completion of fiscal 2017.

Screengrab from Garv India's website

As of now

  • Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA): 21.8 crore LED bulbs, more than 5.36 lakh energy efficient fans and 13.37 lakh LED tube lights have been distributed.
  • 682 villages have been electrified in Meghalaya under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojanain.
  • 73,798 circuit km transmission lines and 1,89,948 MVA sub­station capacity added
Aim achieved till dateScreengrab from Garv website

Here are a few more recent updates about Vidyut Pravah:

Screengrab from Garv website

By June, the Modi government plans to electrify 4,909 villages of which 2,379 villages are under the process of electrification.

