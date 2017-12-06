India's Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu are among the contenders for the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) Player of the Year awards, to be presented in Dubai this month.

The prestigious prizes, announced on the eve of the season-ending Dubai World Superseries Finals, recognise the top-achieving player/pair in four categories: Male Player of the Year, Female Player of the Year, Most Promising Player of the Year (Eddy Choong Award) and the Most Improved Player of the Year.

Winners of the first three categories will be chosen by the BWF Awards Commission from a list of nominees while the Most Improved Player is special direct award from the Commission.

Srikanth has had a memorable year so far winning four Superseries titles and also reaching the quater-finals of the World Championships. He also reached his career best world number two rank last month.

The 24-year-old captured Indonesia Open, Australian Open, Denmark Open and French Open. Due to injury, he had to pull out of China Open and Hong Kong Open. Now, he will be hoping to sign off on a high in Dubai World Superseries Finals.

Sindhu, who won two Superseries titles - India Open and Korea Open, also bagged silver in World Championships this year. There are six contenders for the Female Player of the Year award.

Another Indian - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, features in the Most Promising Player of the Year award nominees. The 17-year-old doubles player reached quarter-finals in two Superseries events and semi-finals of one Grand Prix Gold tournament.

The awards will be presented on Monday (December 11).

Here are the nominees and the highlights of their season (listed alphabetically by member association)

MALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ZHENG SIWEI (CHINA): Men's Doubles (MD), Mixed Doubles (XD)

Silver Medal: WF World Championships 2017 (XD); Silver Medal: Sudirman Cup 2017; Winner - 4 Superseries: Malaysia Open (XD); Australian Open (XD); China Open (XD); Hong Kong Open (XD); Runner-up - 5 Superseries: India Open (XD); Malaysia Open (MD); Indonesia Open (XD); Danisa Denmark Open (XD), French Open (XD)

VIKTOR AXELSEN (DENMARK): Men's Singles (MS)

Gold Medal: TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017; Winner - 2 Superseries: Yonex-Sunrise India Open; Daihatsu Yonex Japan Open; Runner-up – 1 Superseries: Tahoe China Open; Bronze Medal: European Championships 2017

KIDAMBI SRIKANTH (INDIA): Men's Singles (MS)

Quarter-Finals: TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017; Winner - 4 Superseries: BCA Indonesia Open; Crown Group Australian Open; Danisa Denmark Open; Yonex French Open; Runner-up – 1 Superseries: OUE Singapore Open

MARCUS FERNALDI GIDEON/KEVIN SANJAYA SUKAMULJO (INDONESIA): Men's Doubles (MD)

Quarter-Finals: TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017; Winners – 6 Superseries: Yonex All England; Yonex-Sunrise India Open; Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open; Daihatsu Yonex Japan Open; Tahoe China Open; Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open; Runners-up - 2 Superseries: Victor Korea Open; Danisa Denmark Open

FEMALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CHEN QINGCHEN (CHINA): Women's Doubles (WD), Mixed Doubles (XD)

Gold Medal: TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017 (WD); Silver Medal: TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017 (XD); Silver Medal: TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup 2017; Winner – 5 Superseries: Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open (XD); BCA Indonesia Open (WD); Crown Group Australian Open (XD); Tahoe China Open (WD); Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open (WD); Runner-up – 4 Superseries: Yonex-Sunrise India Open (XD); BCA Indonesia Open (XD); Danisa Denmark Open (XD), Yonex French Open (XD)

HUANG YAQIONG (CHINA): Women's Doubles (WD), Mixed Doubles (XD)

Silver Medal: TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup 2017; Winner – 6 Superseries: Yonex All England (XD), Yonex-Sunrise India Open (XD), OUE Singapore Open (XD); Victor Korea Open (WD); Tahoe China Open (XD); Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open (XD); Runner-up – 2 Superseries: Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open (WD & XD); Gold Medal: Badminton Asia Championships 2017 (XD)

TAI TZU YING (CHINESE TAIPEI): Women's Singles

Winner – 5 Superseries: Yonex All England; Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open; OUE Singapore Open; Yonex French Open; Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open; Gold Medal: Badminton Asia Championships 2017

PUSARLA V SINDHU (INDIA): Women's Singles

Silver Medal: TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017; Winner – 2 Superseries: Yonex-Sunrise India Open; Victor Korea Open; Runner-up – 1 Superseries: Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open

AKANE YAMAGUCHI (JAPAN): Women's Singles

Bronze Medal: TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup 2017; Winner – 1 Superseries: Tahoe China Open; Runner-up – 3 Superseries: Crown Group Australian Open; Danisa Denmark Open; Yonex French Open; Silver Medal: Badminton Asia Championships 2017

LEE SO HEE (KOREA): Women's Doubles

Gold Medal: TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup 2017; Quarter-Finals: TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017; Winner – 2 Superseries: Yonex All England; Danisa Denmark Open; Runner-up – 4 Superseries: BCA Indonesia Open; Victor Korea Open; Yonex French Open; Tahoe China Open; Bronze Medal: Badminton Asia Championships 2017

MOST PROMISING PLAYER OF THE YEAR (EDDY CHOONG AWARD)

CHEN YUFEI (CHINA): Women's Singles

Silver Medal: TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup 2017; Bronze Medal: TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017; Semi-Finals – 2 Superseries: Daihatsu Yonex Japan Open, Danisa Denmark Open; Quarter-Finals – 4 Superseries: Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open, Crown Group Australian Open; Yonex French Open; Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open; Quarter-Finals: Badminton Asia Championships 2017

SATWIKSAIRAJ RANKIREDDY (INDIA): Men's Doubles (MD), Mixed Doubles (XD)

Quarter-Finals – 2 Superseries: Yonex French Open (MD); Victor Korea Open (MD); Semi-Finals – 1 Grand Prix Gold: Yonex Dutch Open (XD)

APRIYANI RAHAYU (INDONESIA): Women's Doubles

Winner – 1 Superseries: Yonex French Open; Runner-up – 1 Superseries: Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open; Quarter-Finals – 1 Superseries: Victor Korea Open; Winner – 1 Grand Prix Gold: SCG Thailand Open; Semi-Finals – 1 Grand Prix Gold: Skycity New Zealand Open

GREGORIA MARISKA TUNJUNG (INDONESIA): Women's Singles

Gold Medal: BWF World Junior Championships 2017; Runner-up – 1 Grand Prix Gold: Syed Modi International

LEE ZII JIA (MALAYSIA): Men's Singles

Semi-Finals – 3 Grand Prix Golds: Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters; Yonex Open Chinese Taipei; Bitburger Badminton Open; Winner: Victor Polish International