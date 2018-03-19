Indians are more interested in Aadhaar and social networking websites than porn these days, according to the data from web analytics firm Alexa.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which runs the world's largest biometric identity card scheme called "Aadhaar", grabbed more eyeballs than Xvideos.com in the last one month.

UIDAI is ranked number 14 amongst the top 50 websites in India in terms of traffic, followed by Xvideos on number 15.

The UIDAI website got 33.7 percent traffic, according to Alexa, which calculated percentage of all referrals that came from search engines over the trailing month.

Meanwhile Xvideos, one of the most trafficked websites in the world, secured 33.4 percent of its traffic from search in India - ranked 3rd in the porn consumption index worldwide.

Aadhaar started out as a voluntary programme to help tackle fraud, but recently it has been made mandatory for access to welfare schemes.

From linking Aadhaar with bank accounts, to permanent account numbers (PAN) to mobile phone numbers, Indian taxpayers are struggling to meet various deadlines to keep their accounts and mobile numbers active.

Critics have repeatedly warned that the scheme puts personal information at risk", but the government has always insisted that the biometric data is "safe and secure in encrypted form".

Despite the ongoing buzz around Aadhaar, social networking sites took the top spots, with Facebook at number 4 and Instagram.com on number 13.

With the advent of smartphones in India, more and more users are using their handsets for social communication and entertainment.

An average mobile internet user in India spends almost 70 percent of the time on apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. This is much more than by people in the U.S., who visit these apps for only 50 percent of the time they spend on the mobile phone, a report released last year by investment firm Omidyar Network claims.