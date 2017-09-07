Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) for the development of Hyperloop Transportation System between Vijaywada and Amaravati. The move comes after the metro projects to connect the two cities came to a halt.

Hyperloop Transportation System, which is also called the 5th mode of transportation, is projected to travel at a speed as high as 760 mph with very low energy consumption. "The capsule hovers inside a tube with low air pressure, and like a jet plane at high altitude, experiences little air resistance," said HTT. It is also resistant to weather conditions, earthquakes, and crashes as the entire tube system is built on pylons.

Now, this transport system envisaged by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is coming to Andhra Pradesh. Bibop Gresta, Chairman & Co-founder, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies has said the firm is delighted over entering a MoU with the state to bring the HTT Hyperloop to India.

Here are 10 things you need to know about this ambitious Hyperloop project:

1) HTT will initially study the feasibility of the project, cityscapes and best route between Vijaywada and Amaravati cities for six months starting October this year before building the first Hyperloop in India. This means the project will not kick off before March 2018.

2) Once completed, the Hyperloop has the potential to travel between the proposed cities in just six minutes as opposed to an hour on road.

3) The distance between Vijayawada and Amaravati is 43 km, which means the Hyperloop will take just a few minutes to cover the distance.

4) The project will use a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with funding primarily from private investors.

5) Hyperloop can travel up to three times faster than the fastest rail.

6) The capsule or pod is expected to reach up to the speed of 1,100 km per hour in certain routes in India.

7) A pod can be expected every 20 seconds.

8) The Hyperloop will not have direct emissions or noise.

9) The project is expected to create 2,500 jobs besides providing an ultra-fast transportation to the public.

10) Neither HTT nor Andhra Pradesh government has disclosed the tentative time to complete the project.