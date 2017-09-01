Supercars are not alien to India roads now. Especially in Bengaluru-a millionaire hub-- throaty exhaust notes from Ferraris and Lamborghinis are daily business. Now there is one more to the list.

Thanks to Ranjit Sundaramurthy aka RSM, a Bengaluru-based businessman, has imported India's first McLaren 720S supercar. RSM has posted pictures of his McLaren 720S on social media platforms. He is also a proud owner of supercars like the Ferrari 488 GTB and the Ferrari 458 Italia.

Draped in Memphis Red, RSM's McLaren 720S has reportedly been updated with brand's Performance pack. This includes carbon-fibre hood air Intakes, door mirror casings and rear fender air intakes. The package also comes with Meteor Grey exterior trim, engine bay ambient lighting, alcantara and Nappa leather interior, interior ambient lighting and others.

Pictures of RSM indicate the supercar has been bought in Dubai and it may have come to India for a short visit via carnet channel.

McLaren Automotive has revealed the second-generation Super Series model, the McLaren 720S, at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in March this year. It got the name from the 720PS horsepower. It is the first model in the second-generation McLaren Super Series.

The M840T twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 mill in the McLaren 720S develops 710bhp at 7,500rpm and 770Nm of torque at 5,500rpm mated to seven-speed SSG transmission. The mill has 41 percent new part content compared to the 3.8-litre engine that continues to feature in the McLaren Sports Series. The 720S requires only 2.9 seconds to hit 100kmph and has a top whack of 341kmph.

The company has reportedly produced around 400 units of McLaren 720S. All units are sold out. The carmaker expects 1,200 units of the car to be sold this year worldwide.

Picture source: instagram.com/ranjitsundaramurthy