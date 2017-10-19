Marking the auspicious occasion of Diwali, India on Thursday promised medical visas all those people abroad, including in Pakistan, seeking treatment.

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, India will grant medical visa in all deserving cases pending today," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

Keeping to a promise made on Independence Day, India on Wednesday issued six more medical visas to Pakistani nationals, including three children.

"We will issue visa to facilitate treatment of your eight-year-old child in India," Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Wednesday night in response to a request from Nazir Ahmed who said his son Mohammad Ahmed was awaiting a medical visa from India for a year.

In a separate tweet, she also promised a visa to Muhammad Asif Malik's son, who is currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) in children's hospital in Lahore, and to Kasif Chacha's child who is running out of medicine.

Visas were also issued to Irfan Ahmed Shaikh, Nasir Mahmood and the mother of Rafique Menon for liver surgeries.

This month, Sushma Swaraj has announced the issuance of 19 medical visas to Pakistanis for treatment in India.

Last month, India issued a medical visa to a Pakistani child seeking open heart surgery.

On Independence Day, the External Affairs Ministry had announced that India would provide medical visas to all bonafide Pakistani patients.

As ties between the two countries soured over various issues, the ministry had announced in May that only a letter of recommendation by then Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz would enable a Pakistani national to get a medical visa for India.

The action was termed "highly regrettable" by Islamabad, which said that asking for such a letter violated diplomatic norms and such a requirement had not been prescribed for any other country.

However, on July 18, a patient from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, seeking treatment in New Delhi for liver tumour, got a visa.

Sushma Swaraj then said he needed no recommendation from the Pakistani government for a medical visa because the territory "is an integral part of India".

Since August 15, however, Pakistani nationals seeking medical treatment have not been denied visas.