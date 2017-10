India's One Day International squad for the home series against New Zealand was announced today (October 14). The selectors continued to ignore Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The 15-man squad, captained by Virat Kohli, was revelead by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) via a media advisory on Saturday. Opening batsman KL Rahul was dropped while wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik was recalled.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the Indian Cricket Team for the three-match One-Day International series against New Zealand," BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said.

Paceman Shardul Thakur also made a comeback to the three-match series. Umesh Yadav was omitted.

Recently India defeated Australia 4-1 and shared the Twenty20 International rubber 1-1 yesterday (October 13) with the final game washed out in Hyderabad.

India squad for three-match ODI series against New Zealand

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

In: Dinesh Karthik, Shardul Thakur

Out: KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav