The Australian Open champion Roger Federer cruised into the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters with an impressive win against Rafael Nadal on Wednesday. But, world number two Novak Djokovic did not have a great day as he, once again, lost to Nick Kyrgios in straight sets.

After an epic Australian Open final between Federer and Nadal, one might have felt that this Indian Wells encounter will also be close, but the Swiss looked in complete control of the match against the Spaniard. Federer did not give Nadal any chance, dominating at the net as well as from the baseline, making it impossible for the left-hander to show his class.

Federer won the first set with ease and nothing changed in the second too, with the Swiss ace continuing his impressive form in the competition. Federer won the match in straight sets, 6-2-6-3 in 68 minutes. The ninth seed has not lost a single set in the competition so far.

Federer is set to meet Kyrgios in the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, after the Australian showed Djokovic the exit door. The Australian seems to have found the winning formula to beat the Serbian as Kyrgios defeated him in the Mexican Open as well.

Djokovic has always been on top of his game in Indian Wells and was rightly considered one of the top favourites for the title. The former world number one was looking for his fourth consecutive title in California, but things fell apart for him as Kyrgios' serves were too hot to handle -- the Australian finished with 25 aces.

"I am serving really well, that is creating chances for me to put pressure on their service games My mentality is improving and I am trying really hard to fight for every point and just compete," Kyrgios said.