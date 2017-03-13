American Motorcycle Company Indian Motorcycle's most affordable offering the Scout Sixty has got a new paint shade in Europe, which will go on sale in April 2017. The new two-tone paint job called Star Silver/Thunder Black will be available alongside the existing colour line up -- red, black and white.The new colour gives a gold piping on the fuel tank of the Scout Sixty.

Grant Bester, general manager of Indian Motorcycle in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) said, "We're super happy with how Scout Sixty has been received in Europe, so adding this new two-tone scheme will only make this model even more appealing. Last year we invested heavily in a new paint facility in Spearfish, South Dakota and the result of that means Indian can produce incredible colours and finishes, not only on Scout Sixty, but across the entire line-up."

Scout Sixty in Star Silver/Thunder Black will be on sale in dealerships from April priced at the following: UK £9,699 | France €12,290 | Germany €12,290 | Spain €12,290 | Portugal €12,290 | Sweden SEK 134,900 | Norway NOK 177,423

The motorcycle is powered by a 999cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that develops 78bhp and 89Nm of torque paired to a five-speed transmission. The motorcycle weighs just 246kg. The Scout Sixty is based on the same cycle parts and design of the bigger Scout model. The Scout Sixty has an identical chassis, suspension and brakes.

The Scout Sixty measures 2,311mm in length, 880mm in width and 1,207mm in height with 1,562 mm wheelbase. The motorcycle comes with 135mm ground clearance, 31-degree lean angle and 12.5-litre fuel tank capacity. It features a black seat, matching black frame and wheels, and is compatible with more than 200 accessories already available such as saddlebags, wire wheels and quick-release windscreens.