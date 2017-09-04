The railways ministry is looking at a proposal to rename trains after famous literary works.

In future, if you're travelling by train to West Bengal, you could board a train named after a novel by Mahashweta Devi. And a train ride to Bihar could refer a work by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

"The idea came from the railway minister (Suresh Prabhu) who said the railways is a secular integrating factor in the country and the names of the trains can be used to showcase varied cultural identities." an official said.

He added, the ministry is creating a bank of award-winning literary works from across the country, as per the railway zones.

Since the BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014, the names of several trains, stations, schemes and rail circuits has been changed.

What's your thought on government's 'literary' idea?