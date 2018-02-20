The Indian Railways has relaxed the upper age limit of aspiring job seekers after protests in many parts of the country. People aged between 28-36 years can now apply for jobs under various categories. The announcement comes days after the Indian Railways launched one of its largest recruitment drives.

"The questions in regional languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Odiya, Telugu, Bangla and others will be available for candidates to take the exam," a notification read. "For the ongoing recruitment of Group C Level I & II posts, Ministry of Railways have decided to extend the relaxation in upper age limit," it added.

IR extends relaxation in Upper Age Limit 4 all https://t.co/vF4knfgGp4 Applications r invited Aprox 90,000 posts in MLevel I(Track maintainer,Pointsman,Helper, Gateman,Porter & Level II i.e.Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP), Technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, Carpenter) pic.twitter.com/wVnGeI6xJs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 19, 2018

Referring to the age limit, the notification states that the age limit for candidates under unreserved category in Group C, who will appear for posts of assistant loco pilots and loco pilot, has been increased from 28 to 30. The age limit for OBC candidates has been hiked from 31 to 33 years.

For SC and ST candidates in Group C, the age limit has been relaxed from current 33 to 35 years.

The age limit for the unreserved category under Group D has now been fixed at 30 years. It used to be 28 years. The age limits for OBC, and SC and ST have been increased to 36 and 38, respectively. Earlier, the age limit for OBC candidates was 34 years and it was 36 years for SC and ST candidates.

Earlier in February, the railway board had invited online applications for Group C Level II posts. The profiles available include assistant loco pilots, technicians (fitter, crane driver, blacksmith, and carpenter). The Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) offer posts like track maintainer, pointsman, helper, gateman and porter.