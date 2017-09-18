Indian Railways is trying to put an end to all the rifts that are caused due to passengers oversleeping on middle and lower births.

According to a circular issued by the railway board, the passengers in the reserved coaches can only sleep between 10 pm and 6 am to allow others to sit on the seats for the rest of the time.

"Sleeping accommodation between 2200 hours and 0600 hours and sitting accommodation for the rest of the period is provided for the passengers in the reserved coaches having sleeping accommodation," said the circular, dated August 31.

Before the introduction of this circular, the existing permissible time for sleeping was between 9 pm and 6 am.

