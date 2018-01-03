MiG-29K/KUB
The MiG-29K crashed while taking off. (Representational image)Wiki Commons/Indian Navy

A MiG-29K fighter plane of the Indian Navy crashed after it went up in flames while taking off from Goa's Dabolim Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Though the pilot, who is an under-trainee escaped unhurt, the MiG-29K crashed 200 meters away from the runway. The blaze has been controlled but the flight operations at the airport have been halted.

Several senior naval officers and several fire tenders have reached the site. Meanwhile, the Airport Authority of India has said that all routine civilian flights operations at Dabolim are likely to be delayed owing to the crash.

The mishap was reported just 10 minutes prior to the commencement of civil flight operations, which was scheduled to take place at 12.20 pm.

The fire has been extinguished.

(More details awaited.)