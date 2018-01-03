A MiG-29K fighter plane of the Indian Navy crashed after it went up in flames while taking off from Goa's Dabolim Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

#FLASH: A MiG-29K aircraft with under-trainee pilot, goes off runway while taking off at Goa airport. Pilot ejects to safety. Fire on aircraft being extinguished pic.twitter.com/bL0hUnDJ8G — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Though the pilot, who is an under-trainee escaped unhurt, the MiG-29K crashed 200 meters away from the runway. The blaze has been controlled but the flight operations at the airport have been halted.

#UPDATE: Goa airport shut down; firefighting in progress after MiG-29K accident on runway. — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Several senior naval officers and several fire tenders have reached the site. Meanwhile, the Airport Authority of India has said that all routine civilian flights operations at Dabolim are likely to be delayed owing to the crash.

The mishap was reported just 10 minutes prior to the commencement of civil flight operations, which was scheduled to take place at 12.20 pm.

The fire has been extinguished.

