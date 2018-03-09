Indian Motorcycle, America's first motorcycle company, and Jack Daniel's, America's first registered distillery, have come together once again to unveil the limited Edition Indian Scout Bobber. Only 177 of these bikes will be built globally with the build number as an ode to the "Old No. 7 Brand".

For the third straight year, Indian Motorcycle joined forces with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles to create these bikes, taking inspiration from the gold and black fire trucks used by the Jack Daniel's Fire Brigade, the only distillery in the world with its own fire brigade.

Each of the new Jack Daniel's Scout Bobber limited edition is individually numbered motorcycles and is accented with Jack Daniel's Fire Brigade themes. The bike has subtle two-tone matte black paint, a first for Indian Motorcycle, and is covered in real 24-karat gold graphics on the tank and fenders. The 24-karat gold carries through to the Fire Brigade emblem on the tank and the "Bottles and Throttles Don't Mix" emblem on the front fender.

Other details of the new Scout Bobber include a leather seat with Jack Daniel's embroidery and custom grips, pegs, and shift levers inspired by the Old No. 7 Brand. Gloss black finishes on the fender struts, hand control levers, engine valve covers, and exhaust tips along with gold colored Indian Scout badge are other additions to the model.

Indian Motorcycle

The Jack Daniel's limited edition Indian Scout Bobber will be available for order starting 12 pm EST Tuesday, March 13.The limited edition Scout Bobbers will be hand-painted and built with delivery expected in July 2018.