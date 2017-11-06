After the doomsday warning, now there is a cataclysmic tsunami prediction and that has caused panic among the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA) in Pakistan.

An Indian man has made a tsunami prediction a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, Babu Kalayil claimed to have extra-sensory insight and predicted a massive earthquake will shake the Indian Ocean before December 31, 2017.

"This vigerous earthquake can shake the entire coast of the Asian continental areas. Moreover this effect will even replace the boundary of sea shore. This will affect 11 countries India, China, Japan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and will proceed to the Gulf countries too [sic]," Kalayil said in his letter.

Kalayil said the "observation" was made on August 20, 2017, through his sixth sense. He wrote on the letterhead of "B.K. Research Association for E.S.P." The letter was sent to Modi on September 20.

This "warning letter" has failed to get attention in India, but it has already sent "tremors" in Pakistan, according to BBC Urdu. After Kalayil's letter, another letter went viral on social media. The second letter was reportedly from Pakistan government and it states that the ERRA acting deputy chairman has directed officials to follow standard operating procedures.

"An information report has been received from DG, Inter-Services Intelligence that there is, reportedly, likelihood of [a] largescale earthquake, as being expected, in the Indian Ocean in near future which may vigorously shake the Asian continental areas, including Pakistan. There is, therefore, a need to sensitise concern[ed] departments to be on [the] vigil and take care of any natural disaster," the letter reads

"The SOPs will be put up to ERRA's acting deputy chairman by Monday, November 6."

The authenticity of the letter by ERRA cannot be verified, but The Express Tribune claims that it could be fake, as "ISI has nothing to do with natural calamity prediction."

"This prediction has no scientific justification, albeit, we are preparing to save ourselves from its effects. ERRA has also started its work by writing the letter," Met Department chief Dr Ghulam Rasool also told BBC Urdu.