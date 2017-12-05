Indian blind cricket team
Visually challenged players of the Indian blind cricket team celebrate their victory against Pakistan after winning the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017, in Bangalore on February 12, 2017. More than ten international teams of visually challenged players participated in the T20 World Cup organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Monday (December 4) announced a 17-member Indian blind cricket team for the 5th ODI World Cup Cricket Tournament For The Blind, 2018 which will be held in Pakistan and Dubai from January 7 to 21.

Apart from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa are the other participating nations in the event.

Prior to selecting the World Cup squad, zonal and national tournaments were conducted in different parts of the country from October 8 to November 3, 2017. The 24th national championship was conducted in Mumbai from where 56 players were selected for the final selection camp in Pune.

The selected members will now undergo training in a month-long camp, supported by BookASmile, the charity initiative of India's largest online entertainment ticketing brand BookMyShow, and scheduled to held at Gopalan School Complex, Whitefield, in Bangalore from December 6, 2017 to January 4, 2018.

The camp will have a number of activities including fitness sessions, food and nutrition advises, personality development sessions, meditation & yoga sessions and training sessions from renowned cricket coaches.

There will also be team building activities, friendly matches with corporates' and celebrities. The camp will come to an end on January 4, 2018 and the team will leave for Pakistan on January 5, 2018, to take part in the World Cup.

Full squad

No Name Category State
1. Md. Jafar Iqbal B1 Odisha
2. Nareshbhai Tumda B1 Gujarat
3. Mahender Vaishnav B1 Telangana
4. Sonu Golkar B1 Madhya Pradesh
5. Prem Kumar B1 Andhra Pradesh
6. Basappa Vadgol B1 Karnataka
7. I Ajay Kumar Reddy B2 Andhra Pradesh
8. D Venkateswara Rao B2 Andhra Pradesh
9. Ganeshbhai Muhudkar B2 Gujarat
10. Surajit Ghara B2 West Bengal
11. Anilbhai Gariya B2 Gujarat
12. Prakash Jayaramaiah B3 Karnataka
13. Deepak Malik B3 Haryana
14. Sunil Ramesh B3 Karnataka
15. T Durga Rao B3 Andhra Pradesh
16. Pankaj Bhue B3 Odisha
17. Rambir B3 Haryana