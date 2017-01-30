The Indian Bank probationary officer (PO) preliminary examination 2017 result is expected to be declared on Monday, January 30. The preliminary examination for the post of Indian Bank PO was held on January 22.

According to the bank's recruitment notification, the tentative date for declaration of Indian Bank PO prelims result 2017 is January 30, while the tentative date for downloading call letter for the mains examination is February 16 and the date for the online main examination is February 28.

However, it is not confirmed if the results of Indian Bank PO prelims 2017 will be declared on January 30 as suggested in the recruitment notification or will be announced at a later date. Candidates who pass the prelims will write mains followed by a personal interview before the final recruitment is done.

A total of 324 candidates will be selected for the post of probationary officers. Successful candidates will go through a nine month course at Manipal Global Education Services, Bangalore and a three-month internship at any of the Indian Bank's branches before being formally inducted as bank PO.

Where and how to check Indian Bank PO prelims result 2017:

- Go to Indian Bank's official website

- Click "Careers" on top of the home page

- Follow "Preliminary Online Exam Results"

- Enter your registration number and password

- Enter the captcha code

- Results should appear