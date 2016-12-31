General Dalbir Singh Suhag served his last day as the chief of the Indian Army on Friday. He paid his tributes to soldiers for their sacrifice at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi and then inspected the Guard of Honour.

"I salute our martyrs who made supreme sacrifices in upholding honour of the nation... Indian Army is fully prepared and well trained to tackle any challenges be it external or internal," General Singh told reporters.

General Singh also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government: "Express my gratitude to the prime minister and government for their full support and giving free hand in conduct of operations... I also thank the government for granting One Rank One Pension to the armed forces."

He also said: "The day I took over, I had said that our response to any action will be more than adequate, immediate and intense. The Indian Army delivered that in the last two and a half years... I strongly believe that actions must speak louder than words... In 2012, we had killed 67 terrorists, 65 in 2013 and killed 141 terrorists alone in Jammu and Kashmir this year."

Singh praised the Indian Army and said: "Indian Army is the finest and strongest army in the world. Our leaders are competent and soldiers are brave."

Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat has taken over as the new chief of the Indian Army.

General Dalbir Singh Suhag served his last day as the chief of the Indian Army on Friday. He paid his tributes to soldiers for their sacrifice at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi and then inspected the Guard of Honour.

"I salute our martyrs who made supreme sacrifices in upholding honour of the nation... Indian Army is fully prepared and well trained to tackle any challenges be it external or internal," General Singh told reporters.

General Singh also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government: "Express my gratitude to the prime minister and government for their full support and giving free hand in conduct of operations... I also thank the government for granting One Rank One Pension to the armed forces."

He also said: "The day I took over, I had said that our response to any action will be more than adequate, immediate and intense. The Indian Army delivered that in the last two and a half years... I strongly believe that actions must speak louder than words... In 2012, we had killed 67 terrorists, 65 in 2013 and killed 141 terrorists alone in Jammu and Kashmir this year."

Singh praised the Indian Army and said: "Indian Army is the finest and strongest army in the world. Our leaders are competent and soldiers are brave."

Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat has taken over as the new chief of the Indian Army.