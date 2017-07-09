India were brilliant in the ODI series, defeating West Indies 3-1 in the best-of-five series. Now, the Men in Blue will look to end their tour on a high as they prepare to face West Indies in one-off T20 match at Sabina Park on Sunday, July 9.

India vs West Indies T20 playing XI

Can India go back with another win under their belt?

Yes, they can as Virat Kohli has all the ammunitions in his sqaud to help beat West Indies. They are a balanced unit with wonderful batsmen and bowlers. Youngster Rishabh Pant is expected to feature as well, strengthening the batting line-up.

Kohli will hope to lead the team from the front once again in the T20 contest after a good ODI series. However, players like Shikhar Dhawan, who has not been able to score good runs in the last few matches, will look to score big and show his incredible skills with the bat.

India batsmen will have to play smartly against the likes of Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree as the two are wonderful bowlers in the T20 format.

Though India looked a strong unit in the ODI, when it comes to T20 cricket, West Indies are world champions, and they have strengthen their team, bringing in their dangerous hitter, Chris Gayle as well. The West Indies team, which India defeated, were relatively inexperienced, but that is not the case in the T20 with the likes of Kieron Pollard and Marlon Samuels also looking to play important roles.

However, the biggest threat in such a format will always be Gayle, who is making a return to the national team after a gap of more than a year, and he will be determined to shine against India. With Evin Lewis set to open alongside Gayle, the two can create havoc.

India bowlers will have to be tight, especially against Gayle as he can destroy the Indian bowlers with his murderous approach. If he gets his game going, no Indian bowler will be spared, and he could prove to the difference between a win and loss.

When and where to watch live

India vs West Indies T20 match is set to begin at 10:30 am local time, 9 pm IST. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Ten 3, Ten 1 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Six. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.