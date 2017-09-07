When Indian captain Virat Kohli walks out to bat, be it in any format of the game, expectations rise among team-mates and fans. With him being at the crease, Team India's batting is safe. It was no different last night (September 6) as he took the side to victory and broke another record.

Thanks to Kohli's 82, India achieved a world record equalling 9-0 series win (across all formats) against Sri Lanka on Wednesday at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Australia were the only team before India to have achieved 9-0 success in a bilateral series across three forms of the game. They did it at home, against Pakistan in 2010.

After having wrapped the Test (3-0) and ODI (5-0) series, Kohli led India to one-off Twenty20 International victory, by 7 wickets.

The visitors chased down 171 with four balls to spare. Kohli won both Man-of-the-match and Player-of-the-series awards.

The 28-year-old, who has mastered the art of chasing in the limited overs, was once again at the helm of India's second innings.

During his 82 (54 balls, 7x4, 1x6) yesterday in Colombo, he surpassed New Zealander Brendon McCullum's record for most runs in a chase in T20Is.

The Delhi right-hander has now accumulated 1,016 runs in second innings, bettering McCullum's mark by 10 runs. The Kiwi had scored 1,006 runs, from 38 innings.

The top five batsmen in the list of most runs in chases in T20Is also features Australian David Warner (892), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (882) and Afghan Mohammad Shahzad (819).

India's @imVkohli has passed @Bazmccullum to become the highest scorer in the second innings of T20Is - and look at that average! #howzstat pic.twitter.com/bHfShz0Cgp — ICC (@ICC) September 7, 2017

Among the five batters, Kohli has the best average in run chases – 84.66 in 21 innings with nine not outs.

India will next face Australia at home in 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is starting from September 17 in Chennai.

Yet again, Kohli will be under the spotlight. Runs and records could flow from the skipper's bat. Watch out.