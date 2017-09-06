There is some bad news for cricket lovers as the India vs Sri Lanka T20 match has been hit by rain. As a result, the toss has been delayed, and the ground inspection has been scheduled for 7pm IST. It is only after the match officials get a feel of the ground conditions at Premadasa Stadium that they can take a further call on the start time.

One would not be surprised if overs are reduced as well.

However, initially one was not even sure if the match would take shape as the ground was under covers just one hour before the match was supposed to begin.

If the match does materialise, India will be keen to play some good cricket and once again beat Sri Lanka, who have been outplayed in all formats so far.

The Men in Blue are on the verge of emulating Australia's record of winning all matches in the tour across three formats. Australia beat Pakistan Down Under 9-0 in 2010.

India have defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in Test series, 5-0 in the recently concluded ODI format, and now all eyes will be on the only T20 match of the series. Despite India possessing a superior side, one cannot speculate about the shorter format as the fast-paced match can change in a matter of few balls.

Can @imVkohli's India equal @CAComms record? India are 8-0. But will #SLvIND T20 take shape? Raining, oh wait, covers are coming off. pic.twitter.com/OegjE7oqIF — IBTimes India Sports (@IBT_IND_SPORTS) September 6, 2017

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be looking to salvage some pride, by winning the T20 match, at least, and end the series on a high.