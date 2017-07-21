India, after all the coach selection fiasco and all the controversy, can finally concentrate on cricket as they are set to face Sri Lanka Board President's XI on Friday. This is their only practice patch ahead of the three-match Test series, which will start from Wednesday.

This is a much-needed practice for the Indian players, who have not been playing in Tests after their home series against Australia, earlier in the year.

There are not many changes in the India team for the Sri Lanka tour, but Shikhar Dhawan has been brought back, replacing Murali Vijay only a few days ago. KL Rahul has also come back into the manifold after having missed out on recent cricket matches for India. He has recovered from a shoulder injury.

All the players in the Indian team will be keen to make an impact against Sri Lanka Board President's XI and start the tour brightly and hope to dominate proceedings in the Test series.

India have always been a strong bowling unit, and the pacers, who have been brilliant in the last few Test series, will be fired up to deliver with the red cherry against the Sri Lanka Board President's XI. Bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav should use this match to get back their rhythm before they face the national team.

India will hope to see Shami get back to his best, as Kohli's unit could be more potent with the pacer in great form. Batsmen such as Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be keen to score big before the Test series, which will also be Anil Kumble's first major assignment as coach of the India team.

However, it is not going to be too easy for Indian players against Sri Lanka Board President's XI, led by Lahiru Thirimane. He will look for some good performances from Danushka Gunathilaka and Dhananjaya de Silva among others.

How to follow

The two-day practice match will start at 10 am local time, 10 am IST.

Live Radio commentary is available here.