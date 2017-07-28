India, having dominated the first two days of the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle, will look to take another major step towards a victory when the two sides come out on day three on Friday.

After winning an important toss, India went on to make 600 runs in their first innings, with the lower order impressing with the bat, following centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara.

With such a large score to worry about, it was always going to be difficult for Sri Lanka, but the hosts let themselves down with the bat by falling to 154 for five (effectively six, with Asela Gunaratne ruled out of the match).

Three of the top four batsmen lost their wickets to the pace bowlers, with Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami picking up one and two wickets each. And while there was hope for a little while as Upul Tharanga and Angelo Mathews stitched together a partnership, all that ended when the former was run out in unfortunate circumstances.

India finished the day off by picking up one more wicket with Abhinav Mukund taking a stunning catch at silly point, and with the pitch showing signs of taking turn, they will now look to turn the screws on Sri Lanka.

R Ashwin bowled wonderfully on day two, and while he just got the one wicket – the last one of the day – his rhythm and guile would suggest there is more to come.

Ravindra Jadeja also looked dangerous in the nine overs that he bowled, and it won't be a surprise if Virat Kohli starts the day with the two spinners in tandem.

Such was India's effectiveness with the ball that Kohli did not even have to bring on the all-rounder Hardik Pandya, whose confidence would have been high after striking a half-century in his first ever batting innings in Test match cricket.

The only hope that Sri Lanka have is Angelo Mathews, the former captain, who, after surviving a close lbw appeal, has looked pretty solid. However, Mathews alone cannot take Sri Lanka out of trouble, he will need a couple of the batsmen to stick around with him for a long time.

Dilruwan Perera is the player in the middle with Mathews at the moment, and while the off-spinner is a capable bat, it is a big ask to expect him to survive against the India bowlers, particularly the spinners.

But survive he must is Sri Lanka are to have any chance of saving this Test match.

When and where to watch live

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 3 is scheduled for a 10am local time, 10am IST, 5.30am BST, 6.30am CET, 12.30am ET start. Live Streaming and TV information is below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

Sri Lanka and Indian sub-continent: TV: Sony Ten.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.