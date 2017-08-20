After Sri Lanka batsmen fared poorly in the recently concluded Test series against India, one hoped for a good performance in the ODI series. Nothing changed when it came to coloured cricket as well.

Sri Lanka looked a weak batting unit, especially in the middle overs as India spinners spun their magic web, and dismissed the home team for 216 runs in the first ODI. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets to his name, which has put the visitors in a strong position for victory.

India, after winning the toss, decided to put Sri Lanka into batting, which was understood as Virat Kohli's men have a good record while chasing. However, things did not look too good for India as the opening set of India bowlers, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah could not provide an early breakthrough.

The first Sri Lankan wicket fell in the 14th over, with Yuzvendra Chahal sending back Danushka Gunathilaka. Even after that wicket, Sri Lanka looked good with Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis scoring some good runs.

But that streak of quick runs and quality cricket did not last long with players failing to convert their starts into meaningful scores. They lost wickets at regular intervals after Dickwella was out for 64 runs as well. From 139 for 1, they went to 216 all out, which was due to some poor batting from the home team.

One needs to congratulate India and their slow bowlers, primarily, Patel, who took three important wickets. Besides the all-rounder, Chahal and Kedar Jadhav also bowled on a tight line and length, leading to the downfall of Sri Lankan batsmen.

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews was in all worry as he was watching his team mates fall from the other end. Mathews had a tricky situation while batting with the tail, and was eventually left stranded with Sri Lanka being all out for 216 runs.

This total should not be a huge problem for India in the second innings as the Men in Blue have some established players in their batting line-up. However, they cannot afford to take it too easy with Lasith Malinga back in the ODI squad, and Mathews also set to resume his bowling duties.