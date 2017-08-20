There was a huge element of India's dominance in the Test series, against Sri Lanka, who were criticised for the manner of defeat on their home turf. There is a serious need for the home team to shut their critics, but a tough task lies ahead with in-form and confident India looking to continue their dominance in the ODI series, with the first match set to be played on Sunday, August 20.

India have been in good form this season, having reached the finals of the Champions Trophy and are coming to this ODI series on the back of a good win over the West Indies. India have made some changes in the ODI team for Sri Lanka, but they still look a strong side.

The bowling department will be handled by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been sharing responsibility in the limited-overs version. But, it is the spin department, which will lack experience, but not quality. India will depend on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to spin a web in the series. With both of them being wrist spinners, one would not be surprised if Axar Patel gets a chance to play.

However, the batting looks more or less same, with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma set to open the innings. But since Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul are also around, it remains to be seen if rotation based policy will seen in the ODI series. They could even be slotted in the middle order it required. India captain Virat Kohli opened up about their eyes set for the 2019 World Cup.

"For us, it is about the time frame. It is not about which opposition we are playing. You can't pick and choose. I have never believed in that and we as a team don't believe in that. Two years to go for the World Cup and now is the time to give players certain roles to get into the groove and understand what we need to do," said Kohli.

India will be confident of starting the ODI series with a bang and are favourites to beat Sri Lanka, who have been undergoing a tough time in world cricket. Their record of late, including a loss against Zimbabwe does not bode well for them, and this India team will be a tough nut to crack.

However, there is some good news for Sri Lanka, as their all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who was only playing as a specialist batsman for the last couple of months, will also roll his arm over. This gives captain Upul Tharanga an added option of strengthening their batsmen as they can play Mathews as the third seamer too. And with Mathews's experience, he has the ability to bowl his full quota of 10 overs and take wickets.

With bowlers like Lasith Malinga also back in the squad, Sri Lanka have the ammunitions to put India in the backfoot. However, the batsmen have to fire for Sri Lanka and Tharanga has to lead from the front with players like Kusal Perera and Mathews playing a big role with the bat too.

Tharanga wants to forget what transpired in the Test series, and believes they did not play well. He wants his team to get their confidence back, which can be achieved by beating India.

"We did not play well to our strengths I thought during the Test series. We have done well in ODIs in the last 10 years, but the last 18 to 20 months has been a bit of a difference. We have lacked confidence - that is the main thing. You cannot give the opposition too much chance and when chances come your way you can grab them with both arms," Tharanga said.

Sri Lanka will try to take inspiration from their last match against India in the Champions Trophy, where the island-nation emerged victorious after chasing over 320 runs.

