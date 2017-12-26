On January 5, 2018, the first Test between South Africa and India will get under way in Cape Town. Virat Kohli-led team will look to end a 25-year wait in the "Rainbow Nation".

It was in December 1992 that India went to South Africa for their maiden tour. The first-ever Test was in Port Elizabeth from December 26, 1992. Mohammad Azharuddin and Kepler Wessels were the captains.

South Africa won the two-match rubber 1-0 after winning the opening game. The second contest ended in a draw in Cape Town.

After six tours to South Africa, India are still searching for their maiden Test series win in the country. Will that wait finally end in 2018?

For Indians who cannot catch the action at South African grounds, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) will cover Tests, ODIs and T20Is live on Sony TEN1 (English) and Sony TEN3 (Hindi) channels.

The wait is on for a quarter of a century. Will it be finally over? Watch Team India duel with South Africa on their turf and take #Hisaab25SaalKa pic.twitter.com/w7f04mvtxR — SPN Cricket (@SPN_Cricket) December 15, 2017

Commentary will be available on both English and Hindi. Some of the former Indian cricketers have been confirmed for Sony panel.

Sanjay Manjrekar and Ajay Jadeja, who were part of the Indian team that travelled to South Africa in 1992, will share their expertise on Sony channels.

India and South Africa play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.

Here are the commentators for South Africa-India series on Sony TEN channels

1. Sanjay Manjrekar

2. Ajay Jadeja

3. RP Singh

4. Murali Kartik

5. Harsha Bhogle

6. Deep Dasgupta

7. Vivek Razdan

8. Jonty Rhodes