The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee today (October 23) made a surprise choice when they included uncapped fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the Twenty20 International squad for New Zealand home series.

The 23-year-old Siraj, from Hyderabad, and Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer were the two new faces in the Virat Kohli-led line-up for the three-match series starting on November 1.

Here is all you need to know about Siraj

Age: 23 years (Date of birth - 13.03.1994)

23 years (Date of birth - 13.03.1994) Bowls right-arm, bats right-handed

Plays for Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy. He made his first-class debut in November 2015, against Services

This year he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Indian Premier League (IPL) Players' Auction for Rs 2.6 crore. It was a huge gain for the bowler at the auction as his base price was only Rs 20 lakh

Former India batsman and SRH mentor VVS Laxman had called Siraj as "exciting prospect"

He impressed in his maiden IPL season, by taking 10 wickets in six matches

In Ranji Trophy last season, he claimed 41 wickets, second highest among pacemen in the tournament. Thanks to his efforts, Hyderabad reached the knockout stage

After IPL success, Siraj was picked for India A to tour South Africa. He played both first-class and List A (50 overs) matches in South Africa in July-August

Siraj later played in Duleep Trophy

Recently, he was part of India A team against New Zealand A

So far, he has played 14 first-class (53 wickets), 13 List A (20 wickets) and 16 T20 (20 wickets) matches

Tennis ball cricket

Siraj, son of auto-rickshaw driver Mohammed Gaus, started his cricket career by playing with tennis ball.

"I used to play tennis-ball cricket. Before playing in the Ranji Trophy, I didn't know anything about things like seam or swing. All I knew was to bowl on one spot and that's what I would do. Now I know other things like reverse swing.

"I got to learn a lot from Paras sir during the Ranji Trophy. He would tell me to keep bowling in one area, bowl your stock ball to whoever the batsman is and back yourself. The batsman will make a mistake and you will get a wicket," he said.

Praise from David Warner

Siraj's first pay/prize in cricket came during a club match where his maternal uncle was the captain. He took nine wickets and his uncle rewarded him with Rs 500, the bowler himself had said.

"He is amazing. He is quality bowler, whether with the new ball or death overs. He has pace. Siraj is a good find for us. He has played well and has had good domestic season. He is learning and that is one thing I'm really pleased about," SRH captain David Warner had said during IPL 2017.