The much-anticipated series-decider between India and New Zealand might have been a sell out, but rain has played spoilsport in the third T20 on Tuesday even before a single ball has been bowled.

Greenfield Stadium becomes the 19th venue to host a T20I in India #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/ORPjMf86wS — BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2017

As a result the toss has been delayed at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. It seems that the umpires have come out in the middle, but they are with their umbrellas, meaning that the rain has not stopped.

However, the match should start if the rain stops on time as the drainage system at Greenfield International Stadium is said to be one of the best in India.

What will happen if the match does not take shape?

With India and New Zealand having won the first and second ODI respectively, the series stands at 1-1, and the trophy is going to be shared between the two teams.

Overall, it is the game of cricket, which will be at loss as India and New Zealand were expected to come all guns blazing in the third ODI and entertain fans at the venue.