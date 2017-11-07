The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand went down to the wire, which was decided only in the final encounter. The ongoing T20I series has also followed a similar pattern, which stands at 1-1.

The third and final T20I match of the series is set to be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (November 7).

The series has been fascinating and one expects a close match, where both teams will go all out for a win, and there is a serious need for India and New Zealand to get their team combinations right.

India only played with five regular batsmen, five bowlers and Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder in the first two matches. However, they might have to go ahead with their trusted formula of playing six batsmen, which could bring Manish Pandey or Dinesh Karthik in the picture.

The team will still depend on the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to score big in the 3rd T20I. Their start will give licence for others to score freely without any pressure.

Paceman Mohammed Siraj, who had a forgetful debut, might have to sit out from the playing XI, but Axar Patel might still get another game, ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

The Black Caps do not have any reason to change their playing XI. Despite leaving out players such as Tom Latham and Ross Taylor in the last match, they beat India, which might play an important role to help the Kiwis go with the same team that played in Rajkot.

They have got their team combination spot on, with the inclusion of Ish Sodhi in the T20Is. He has dismissed key man Hardik Pandya in both matches so far. However, they are going to depend on Trent Boult and Tim Southee to inspire them to a wonderful victory in the third T20I.

Pitch conditions

Nothing much can be said about the playing surface at Greenfield International Stadium as it will be hosting its first international cricket match.

With this being a T20 format, the pitch is expected to be rolled in favour of the batsmen. After all, the shorter format demands four and sixes, which keeps fans entertained.

There is some bad news for cricket lovers as rains could play spoilsport, but the stadium has an excellent drainage system that could come in handy in case of a downpour.