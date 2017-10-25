India are hurt with their performance in the first ODI against New Zealand, losing the game, hence trailing the three-match series 0-1 at present. There is a serious need for the Men in Blue players to up their game as India are set to face an upbeat Kiwis in the second ODI at MCA Stadium in Pune.

All the players have to shoulder responsibility. The likes of Rohit Sharma cannot afford to give his wicket cheaply, and invite pressure on the middle order. Likewise, Shikhar Dhawan has to give India a flying start. The India openers have to respect the wonderful pace attack of New Zealand, which did not happen in the first ODI.

Adma Milne, Trent Boult and Tim Southee can trouble any batting unit in the world, and India need to have a perfect game plan to tackle these pacers.

If one looks at the performance of the India players in the recent past, more than the batsmen, it is the bowlers, which has been playing a huge role in setting up victories for India. India have one of the best batting line-up in the world with Virat Kohli at the helm, and it is time for the batsmen to win matches for India.

Despite the loss, India can head into the second ODI with their head held high especially after their success of late, against Australia and Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue are aware that they can beat any team in the world, provided the players deliver the goods.

The second ODI could be an intriguing encounter with India looking to level the series while New Zealand with their eye on a series win in Pune.

When does the match start and how to watch it live The second ODI between India and New Zealand will start in Pune at 1:30pm IST, 8am GMT Live streaming and TV coverage India: TV: Star Sports 1/HD, 3/HD. Live Streaming: Hotstar. New Zealand: Sky Sport 1. Live streaming: Sky GO UK: TV: Sky Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports. USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

The visitors, after a brilliant all-round display in the first game, have their tails up. Another similar performance from the Kiwis, and India could be stunned at home. New Zealand know India will be under pressure to win in the second ODI in Pune, and the Kiwis can take full advantage of controlling the game, right from the start.

This is the first series for New Zealand after the Champions Trophy, and they are fresh for the series, which has also helped them with India having played so much cricket after the ICC event.

The batting of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, though Kane Williamson missed out, were the major highlight for Black Caps, especially the way they dealt India spinners -- Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

With the pitch in Pune expected to assist the batsmen, Taylor and Latham will hope to dominate proceedings once again and steer their team to a massive series win.