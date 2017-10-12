AIFF Media

The India Under 17 football team get ready for their final outing in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 on Thursday October 12 against the physically strong Ghana. A miracle could still be on the cards, but for that, India have to create a plethora of histories tonight.

With two defeats from two matches in the tournament and five goals conceded, Luis Norton de Matos' side cannot afford anything but a win to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

Not just another victory, the hosts need to win emphatically at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi to create a miracle.

How India can still qualify:

India need to beat Ghana by THREE goals.

India cannot afford conceding a goal or risk the breakdown of morale.

India have to hope USA beat Colombia by at least TWO goals in the other group game.

Luis Norton de Matos has enough tactical acumen

The India U-17 football team is already looking promising. The colts performed way better against Colombia than they did in their debut match of the World Cup against the United States of America (USA).

The hosts also got their first goal of their campaign, thanks to the lanky midfielder Jeakson Singh.

Portuguese tactician Norton de Matos benched the wonder-kid Komal Thatal against Colombia on Monday and faced the wrath of football fans initially. As the game progressed however, football fans soon started hailing De Matos' tactics and swift change in philosophy, sensing the opponent's physical advantage.

All of these makes us discuss and debate what the ideology of the coach would be against the physically strong Ghana team. Remember, the African nation has produced beasts of players like Michael Essien in the past.

Indian team has enough stars of tomorrow

If Komal Thatal was one of the stars of the first match, defender Anwar Ali remained the star of the second match for India. Apart from them, Rahul Kannoly, Sanjeev Stalin, Ninthoi Meetei also stole attention. Not to forget the BEST player of the tournament for India -- goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

Reports have already linked him to German Bundesliga giants Borussia Monchengladbach!

While what happens to the respective careers of these Indian football stars is a matter to look into in the future, right now it's all about performing against Ghana to the best of their abilities.

"Against Ghana we will need a lot of support. We will give it our very best on the pitch," mentioned Dheeraj in the pre-match press conference. "I expect all to be cheering for us like they have done for us. We won't disappoint them. Come and back the blue."

INDIA vs GHANA

Date - October 12

Time - 8 pm IST, 2:30 pm Ghana time

Venue - JLN Stadium Delhi

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3, DD Sports (India)

SuperSport 9 (Ghana)

Radio commentary

Akashvani All India Radio [FM Rainbow] (India)

Live streaming

Sony Liv (India)

SuperSport Select Go (Ghana)

Live scores

International Business Times live blog

Twitter (Indian football)