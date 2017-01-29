India was outplayed in all departments in the first T20 match by England, conceding a 1-0 lead to the visitors in the three-match T20 series. India is likely to make some changes in the second T20 at VCA stadium in Nagpur, especially in the opening slot.

Watch India vs England 2nd T20 live

With K L Rahul failing to make an impression in the ODI series and the first T20 match, the odds are in favour of Rishabh Pant to make his debut- replacing the Karnataka batsman to partner with Virat Kohli- in the crunch game. The home team needs to come up with the best combination to register a win. Pant, known for his aggressive style of play, can add to the firepower on top and set the stage for the solid middle order.

The middle order is likely to remain unchanged. Virat may also experiment with the batting order, depending on the match situation.

In the spin department, Yuzvnedra Chahal, after an impressive outing in the first T20, stands to get another chance. Kohli may also rope in Amit Mishra to cash in on English bastsmen's vulnerability against leg spin. Parvez Rasool might have to sit out.

Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to lead the line with assistance from all-rounder Hardik Pandya on the pace front.

England is likely to keep their winning combination intact. With two back-to-back-wins (third ODI and 1st T20), England is in the right headspace to clinch the series.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra.

England: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid.