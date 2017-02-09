India host Bangladesh for the first time in their Test history and on such a big occasion, neither team will want to end up on the losing side.

Live Streaming and TV guide of the Test match

Virat Kohli's team have been tipped to waltz past Bangladesh in this only Test in Hyderabad and it is understandable why considering India are the No.1 ranked team in the world at the moment and have been near unbeatable at home of late.

But then, you can never count out Bangladesh, who will be desperate to make a real mark in Test cricket by trumping India.

Here is a look at how the Test match might go:

Kohli wins the toss and India bat first. M Vijay and KL Rahul are unable to give India a steady opening, with the former falling to Taskin Ahmed in the sixth over of the match. Cheteshwar Pujara comes in and immediately looks comfortable, with the India No.3 forging a big partnership with Rahul.

The two put on 142 runs as India eye a big first innings score. Once Pujara falls after completing his half-century, Virat Kohli walks in to loud cheers, and it soon becomes the Kohli show. The India skipper looks in the flow from the off, easing the spinners to the boundary at will, while rarely looking troubled against the pace bowlers. With Rahul completing his hundred at the other end and Kohli looking so good it all looks hunky dory for India.

Shakib Al Hasan, however, triggers a mini-collapse, when Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin fall in quick succession. Kohli, though, is still at the crease and the captain and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha put on another big partnership.

With Jayant Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja contributing with the bat as well, India are able to post a total of well over 500 in their first innings.

Bangladesh try to impress with the bat

The pressure is already on Bangladesh as a result of this big score and the openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar, after making a fast start, lose their wickets, leaving the visitors on 54/2.

Mominul Haque makes a decent 44, but the key soon becomes Mahmudullah, who looks the most likely to make a big impact in this innings. At the other end, Mominul, Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim fall, with Sabbir Rahman then putting on a decent partnership with Mahmudullah.

While Mahmudullah gets to his hundred, Bangladesh still only manage a score just above 300.

Bangladesh survival

India bat again and the scoreboard ticks along quickly, with the home side eventually posting a target well beyond Bangladesh's reach. It's all about survival now for Bangladesh, and while there are a couple of decent partnerships here and there, with the ball taking turn, R Ashwin and Jayant Yadav do most of the damage, giving India a big win.