After the first four deliveries, it was all India on day one of the only Test match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, but the visitors will hope for a turnaround of fortunes come Friday.

India vs Bangladesh Day 1 highlights

The day two plan for India will be to keep piling on the runs. They ended the opening day on 356 for three in 90 overs, with Virat Kohli on an unbeaten hundred and Ajinkya Rahane closing in on a half-century.

If Bangladesh harbour any hopes of keeping India down to a score below 450 – something Taskin Ahmed said is the target – they must get both these batsmen out in the first half hour. Because if they don't, then Kohli and Rahane will get their eyes in and the runs will start to come.

While India have a deep batting lineup, the key will be these two batsmen, particularly the skipper. The manner in which Kohli went about getting to his hundred was a joy to watch and you wouldn't bet against the captain converting this century into a double.

The pitch has flattened out considerably, and while there is grass on the wicket, the pace is quite slow, which means the batsmen have time to adjust, gauge the lines and lengths and play shots accordingly.

Bangladesh will hope to get a few early wickets to stop India's momentum and with it claw their way back into this match. After picking up KL Rahul in the first over, their fortunes in the Test went south pretty quickly, as Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay went about scoring runs at will in their 178-run partnership.

Once Pujara got out, Vijay got together with Kohli, who looked in sublime touch from the first ball, which crashed into the ropes for a boundary.

Kohli and Rahane have already added 122 runs, and the key for these two batsmen will be to make sure they see off the attack from a still relatively new ball in the morning and then take charge from there.

Rahane had a bit to prove after he was preferred to triple centurion Karun Nair for this game, and while a half-century will feel nice, the right-hander will know if he is to make a statement, he needs a hundred.

If Kohli and Rahane do end up batting together for a session, India will be in a position where they are unlikely to have to bat again.

