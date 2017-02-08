India will look to continue their home domination when they face off against Bangladesh in a Test match in Hyderabad from Thursday. This will be the first time that Bangladesh will play a Test in India, making it a momentous occasion for both sides.

Team news and playing XI for both teams

Since Kohli has taken over as captain, India have enjoyed a lot of success in the Test match format, be that at home or away. With series wins over Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand and England, India have risen to the top of the ICC Test match rankings and they will want to show Bangladesh why they are considered the best team in the world at the moment.

There is no doubting that if India play to their full potential, they will end up on the winning side, no matter what Bangladesh do. What the visitors need to hope for is a perfect performance from their side and a below-par one from Kohli's team.

The problem, though, is that India just haven't shown any signs of putting on a flat performance over the five days of a Test match. They might have had a session or three of under-par cricket, but they have always found a way to climb back into the game and find ways to take up dominant positions from there.

This is an India team that do not like to lose at home, period. So, what Bangladesh can expect is a team that plays relentless, 100 per cent cricket from the off, with plenty of the ruthless streak thrown in as well.

India showed that streak in abundance in the Test series against England, particularly in the final Test match in Chennai, when they piled on over 700 runs in the first innings, before inducing a collapse to wrap up the five-match series 4-0.

Bangladesh can expect such pressure to be exerted by Kohli's side, with India unlikely to take their foot off the pedal against the team ranked nine in the ICC Test rankings.

Complacency is not something this India team have shown under Kohli and while they will be up against opposition they are expected to beat and while there will be just one match played between the two sides and while there is a bigger series coming up against Australia, Bangladesh can expect this India team to come at them at full throttle.

If Bangladesh find a way to stop the India-at-full-throttle train, they would have well and truly arrived in Test match cricket.

When to Watch Live

India vs Bangladesh is set to begin at 9.30am IST (10am Bangladesh Standard Time, 4am GMT, 11pm ET).

Live Streaming and TV information

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports HD3. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Bangladesh: TV: Channel Nine.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Cricket Live.

Canada and USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 4. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports 5. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Online.