Amit Mishra is ruled out of the one-off Test match between India and Bangladesh, scheduled for this Thursday in Hyderabad. Kuldeep Yadav has been roped in as a replacement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced on Tuesday.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee have named Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian squad as the replacement for Amit Mishra, who is injured, for the one-​off Test match against Bangladesh to be played from Feb 9th at Hyderabad," the BCCI statement read.

"Mishra has been ruled out of the match after he sustained a knee injury while fielding in the Bengaluru T20I match against England. He has been advised rest and will undergo further medical examination."

Who is Kuldeep Yadav

- The 22-year-old left arm chinaman bowler from Kanpur has received his maiden Test call-up now.

- Kuldeep has played for Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

- He has never played any international match with the India cricket team in any format of the game.

- Kuldeep featured in the practice match for India A against Bangladesh on February 5-6. He took a wicket from 10 overs, giving away 32 runs in the first innings.

- In the second innings, Kuldeep took two wickets from two overs, giving away two runs.

- Kuldeep started out as a fast bowler but his childhood coach asked him to transition into spin bowling.