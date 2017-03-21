The ongoing Test series between India and Australia has produced some brilliant cricket, and fans have been entertained with both on-field and off-field action. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have been in the thick of things in a series, which is level at 1-1. Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh showed world-class batting skills on a difficult pitch to save the day for Australia in Ranchi on Monday, making to make the fourth and final Test in Dharamasala a series-decider.

The fourth match of the riveting contest is set to start on Saturday, and the mind games have already started. This time, it is not the current cricketers, but former Australian stars Mitchell Johnson and Shane Warne, who shared their views on Twitter.

India cricket fans surely remember the verbal battle between Kohli and Johnson in the 2014-15 series, and the Australian has now taken a slight dig at Team India, stating that they will be nervous when it comes to the fourth Test.

?#INDvAUS what a series! With 1 test to go home side will be getting nervous ? Have a good night ?? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) March 20, 2017

Well done @CricketAus boys fought hard! — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) March 20, 2017

And Shane Warne believes Australia, after playing some wonderful cricket on the final day of the Ranchi Test, are favourites to win the series as the conditions in Dharamsala may favour the visitors more.

Congrats to the Aussies on a wonderful fighting draw. I really think the Aussies can now win this series as Dharamsala will suit their style — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 20, 2017

Warne might be talking about the pitch, which could help them as the 22-yard surface at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala usually has a green cover, helping fast bowlers. But one has to consider that this is the first Test in the venue and one is not sure what track that will be laid for the crucial Test.

It would also come as no surprise if the green cover (if any) is cut off and a wicket, which may assist the Indian spinners, is provided.