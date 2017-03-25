A full and wide delivery to David Warner went flying to third slip off a thick outside edge. Karun Nair, caught unawares and reacting too late, put the chance down, and that first ball of the fourth Test match was a sign of things to come for India, already reeling from the loss of their captain Virat Kohli.

After winning the toss for the third time in four Test matches in this series, Steve Smith had no hesitation in batting on a Dharamsala wicket that had a fair sprinkling of grass, but quite a few bare patches as well, suggesting it could break down in the last couple of days.

Warner, with that life gifted to him by Karun, then set about bashing the India fast bowlers with Smith, with the two batsmen scoring at a one-day rate to take Australia to a real position of strength at Lunch.

The only wicket that fell, did fall early, when Umesh Yadav got one to go through the bat and pad of Matt Renshaw (1, 6b), but from there it was easy peasy for Smith and Warner, with the former, in particular, making batting on a day one morning pitch look like a Sunday morning stroll.

Smith has got the bulk of his runs so far in this series by being circumspect, showing patience and grafting quite a bit, but this innings, so far, has been all about aggression.

After getting a measure of the pitch in the first 15 balls or so, Smith went into limited-overs mode, smashing the balls through the offside in his own unique style.

India clearly have no clue about how to get Smith, who averages over 80 against this opposition, out. They tried everything – they floated the ball outside off, that was driven for boundaries. They kept it back of a length, which was pushed for plenty of fours. They even came around the wicket, trying to create an angle across the batsman, but, again, Smith was more than up to the task.

Warner, at the other end, wasn't quite as fluent, but with that early life given, he made sure he hung in there with his skipper, before slowly but surely finding his touch as he notched his first half-century in this series.

Ajinkya Rahane, the captain for this Test with Kohli unable to recover from a shoulder injury in time, wasn't proactive enough. He kept bowling the fast bowlers – Bhuvneshwar had a spell of eight overs – expecting a different result, when the only thing that was ever going to happen was runs coming freely, and he also brought Kuldeep Yadav, making his debut and the one bowler the Australians know little about, all too late in the first session, with the left-arm chinaman getting just two overs.

R Ashwin came in, and so did Ravindra Jadeja, after a little while, and kept tight for a while, but with the start that Australia had made by then and Smith batting like a dream, they could do very little either.

Even the turn that was expected owing to the moisture that should have been there on the pitch wasn't on show, as Smith and Warner went into lunch quite satisfied with their morning's work.

Scores:

First innings: Australia: 131/1 in 31 overs.

Batting in the middle: Steve Smith (72, 101b, 10x4) and David Warner (54, 79b, 8x4, 1x6). Current partnership: 121 from 29.2 overs.

Bowling: First innings: India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8-1-37-0; Umesh Yadav 5-1-29-1; R Ashwin 10-1-32-1; Ravindra Jadeja 6-0-20-0; Kuldeep Yadav 2-0-9-0.

Fall of wickets: First innings: Australia: 10/1, Matt Renshaw (1.4 overs).