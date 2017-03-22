The ongoing India-Australia series has been fascinating, with quality cricket along with some drama and controversies. The 22-yard playing surface has been a major talking point in the series, and with the fourth Test in Dharamshala being a decider, the pitch is going to be of utmost importance to both the teams.

Read: Virat Kohli single-handedly sends the Australian media into meltdown

The first two Test matches in Pune and Bengaluru were rank-turners, and the game did not last for five days either. The third Test surface was much better as there were no demons on the pitch, and it lasted for five days. The pitches played so far has been of little help for the seamers, but that could all change coming into Dharamshala.

If one has followed domestic cricket closely in Dharamshala, there has been plenty of purchase for the fast bowlers, who have taken some good number of wickets. Sunil Chauhan, who will look after the pitch preparations at the venue, said that the surface will be fast and bouncy, which will not please Virat Kohli, but the opposing captain Steve Smith should be rejoicing.

"It will behave as it has done naturally here. It will stay fast and bouncy.Our pitch is one of the most difficult ones for the batsmen (when facing fast bowlers) in Ranji Trophy, and it's nature won't be altered. Our preparation is the same and efforts are focused at providing a track that a five-day game needs, with something in it for everyone," the Times of India quoted curator Chauhan as saying.

If the wicket remains as Chauhan has said, the Australian players will be eager to play with three fast bowlers, which is their real strength. With Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins being quality fast bowlers, Australia might drop one spinner and bring on Jackson Bird to strengthen their pace attack. The Australians have been born and brought up playing on bouncy pitches, so they will relish the fast and bouncy track if it is laid on Saturday morning.

India will not be too pleased if the pitch offers greater help to the seamers as the spinners are their real strength. The world over, pitches are prepared to suit the home players more, but if the pitch conditions do not change, India batsmen have to be ready for chin music from the Australian bowlers. And it will be interesting to see if India play with three pacers in the fourth Test too.

However, two and half days are still left for the Test match to begin on Saturday. It would come as no surprise if the curators try to work on the pitch so that the Indian spinners get some help. These couple of days leading up to the Test match is going to important when it comes to final preparation for the pitch.